Teaching children the value of compassion this holiday season

ST. LOUIS - We're moving into the season of giving. And many parents with young children know they can be selfish. Often times, children must be taught the virtues of kindness, compassion, and generosity. This time of year can be used by parents and caregivers as a teaching moment.

Steve Zwolak, CEO of the Lume Institute and executive director of University City Children's Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the importance of teaching a child the significance of giving back.