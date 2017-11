Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – ‘Street Fighting Men’ is featured in this year’s St. Louis International Film Festival. In a rapidly changing America where mass inequality and dwindling opportunity have devastated the black working class, three Detroit men must fight to build something lasting for themselves and future generations.

Brian Woodman, Washington University Library’s curator of the film & media archive, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the movie and the ‘mean streets’ category of films.

Street Fighting Men

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30pm

Missouri History Museum

St. Louis International Film Festival

various venues in the metro area

through November 12

http://www.cinemastlouis.org