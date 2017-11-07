St. Clair County judge charged with sexual abuse, intimidation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. _A Metro East judge is charged with felony criminal sexual abuse. According to court documents obtained by our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert is charged with felony sexual abuse and intimidation, as well as misdemeanor battery and solicitation of a sexual act.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports, Duebbert’s client, a 25-year-old man, said Duebbert touched him inappropriately and offered to reduce his legal fee in exchange for sexual contact. Duebbert is ordered to appear in court December 1 for these charges.

Last month, St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly asked for an appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the possibility of criminal charges, according to the Post. At the same time, St. Clair County prosecutors filed at least four complaints against Duebbert with the state judicial inquiry board.

In 1999, Duebbert was charged with battery after an 18-year-old man said Duebbert touched him. The teen was in court in St. Clair County on a burglary charge. He told police Duebbert offered him a ride then fondled him in the car.

In January 2017, Duebbert was accused of making false statements about a murder suspect who once lived in his home. The suspect, David Fields, was later charged with the December 2016 murder of Carl Silas who was shot multiple times inside a Belleville apartment in front of his fiancee and kids.​