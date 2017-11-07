St. Charles County residents oppose proposed trash transfer station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A "NIMBY" protest may be getting support from a St. Charles County government department. Some residents are saying 'not in my backyard' to a proposed trash transfer station. Fox 2/News 11's Dan Gray reported from our news bureau at the St. Charles Family Arena with new information on the opposition.

Residents who live in an unincorporated area of St. Charles County say they’ve received letters from the county last week making them aware of the proposed development where trucks would bring residential and commercial waste to the transfer station. The waste would then be unloaded and then reloaded on to semis that would then head out.

According to county documents, the applicant and owner is listed as Metro Fill Development LLC. The proposed site is located along Arena Parkway/South River Road and Friedens Road. There already is a clean fill waste site where pieces of concrete and asphalt are collected. The proposed waste transfer site would be near it, across the street from the Katy Trail and not far from the Family Arena. Single family homes, town houses and apartments are nearby. Residents they say fear dozens of trash trucks going in and out of the site everyday would reduce the property values.

Luke Percell's backyard is just about 25 yards from the site, "Kind of took us by shock that they were proposing to put a transfer station behind our house I mean our concerns range from the overall smell increased traffic the amount of trash in the area animals that could be drawn to the area," Percell told Dan. Resident Jon Bennett also expressed his opposition, “First and foremost it’s in a flood plain that's one of the biggest things we fought against a landfill proposal many many years ago and eventually the flood of ‘93 filled that pit that we're talking about so before that even happened the water before it came over the top of the wall it came through the wall so it’s not exactly a stable area to begin with."

Resident Jon Bennett says he has received word that the St. Charles County Community Development department is recommending that the planning and zoning commission deny the request to build the trash transfer station. Planning and zoning commission meets Wednesday November 15th at 7 pm.