Retired Astronaut Scott Kelly’s new book covers youth, year in space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Retired astronaut Scott Kelly is the veteran of four space flights and the American record holder for consecutive days spent in space. Now, he is out with a new book, Endurance: A Year In Space, A Lifetime of Discovery , where he covers a wide of topics from his year aboard the ISS to his rough-and-tumble New Jersey childhood.

Kelly is in St. Louis to talk about his book with Washington University James S. McDonnell Professor of Space Sciences Ramanath Cowsik Tuesday night at Saint Louis University High School’s Performance Arts Center. It is a special presentation by Left Bank Books.