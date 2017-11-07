Police: Suspects threw explosive device at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO – Officers in the North County Police Cooperative said a suspected drug dealer threw an explosive out his car window and it was meant for police trying to pull him over.

Cell phone video shows a plume of smoke coming from the device. Authorities said it was not a typical firework, it was something bigger.

People describe the boom from the explosion as very loud. Police say people six blocks away call 911 reporting the explosion.

No one was hurt, although the officer pursued the suspected drug dealer, he got away. He was driving a newer model dark colored Cadillac Sedan. The license plate is Illinois AE2 8422. It’s believe the car is a rental vehicle.