Larry King donates $1 Million to Bradley University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, IL - Larry King is in Peoria, Illinois on the campus of Bradley University. The legendary broadcaster is donating $1 million to the school's Sports Communications program.

King never went to college. He became affiliated with Bradley through his good friend Charley Steiner. Steiner is the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and a Bradley alum. FOX 2's Charlie Marlow, also a Bradley alum, visited with King and has the story.

The money that King donated is going to help fund scholarships for underrepresented students.

"The first thing that comes to mind when I think of St. Louis is naturally the Cardinals. In the neighborhood where I grew up in Brooklyn and we had Yankees, Dodger and Giants fans. My brother recently passed away. He was four and a half years younger than me. He wanted to be different so he chose the Cardinals. Being a good big brother I would take him to Cardinal - Dodger games. He would eventually meet Stan Musial. For his 60th birthday Bob Costas set up a surprise meeting with Musial" said Larry King.

So, Larry King then talked about what he likes about the city of St. Louis.

"Another thing I like about St. Louis, I love the Mississippi. I love Mark Twain, he is my favorite American writer. There is a restaurant called Tony's St. Louis, great steak," said Larry King.