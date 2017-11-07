Firefighters battle house fire in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – A garage fire in St. Charles quickly spread to a house on the same property. The fire forced a couple out of their home and caused some damage to a next-door home Tuesday night. The fire was on the 1400 block of Hudson Landing.

Multiple fire departments responded including Central County, St. Charles and Cottleville. The cause of the fire was not known as of Tuesday night.

“Something apparently started in the garage,” said Cottleville Fire Chief Dean Everett. He said investigators hoped to learn more once they have a chance to interview the couple who was living in that home.

Neighbors say the man living there uses a wheelchair and relied on oxygen tanks to help with his breathing. Several neighbors reported hearing a boom before they came outside and saw the flames.

“When I first walked up the roof line of the garage had been collapsing, flames were as tall as the house,” said Steven Adams. He lives in the neighborhood. “It’s a two-story house, so that puts the flames in the 25 or 30 foot range. They were huge.”