ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that happened near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and East Taylor Avenue.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 pm Tuesday night.

Police say both victims are males, one is in his 30’s, the other is 62-year-old and was shot in the hip.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The first victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.