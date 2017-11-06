Man charged, accused of racing before crash that ejected his toddler son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 30-year-old Nathaniel Lavon Robinson is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child creating substantial risk after a May 13, 2017 car accident on Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis.

Charging documents state that Robinson's son was in the backseat, improperly restrained as Robinson was caught on camera just before the crash, racing other vehicles at Natural Bridge Road and Vandeventer.

According to the probable cause, when Robinson crashed with another car at Natural Bridge Road and Cora Avenue, he was traveling at 80 miles per hour.

Robinson's son was ejected and from the vehicle and taken to Children's Hospital in critical, stable condition due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. ​