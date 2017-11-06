Hidden Valley says it will most likely close, as zipline request is moved to next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – The man in charge of Hidden Valley Ski Resort said Monday night the operation was going to close and houses will be built on the property. He said this after a disappointing vote by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning commission. Hidden Valley’s Tim Boyd did say the ski resort will be open this winter’s season, after that no one seems sure.

However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that Hidden Valley could stay open.

Hidden Valley Ski Resort wanted permission from Wildwood to install a zipline course for warmer months because it needs more income. Winter weather is not dependable and in the last two years the place lost money.

City planning experts recommended approval with three conditions, the hours of operation and the number of days requested by Hidden Valley be reduced. The third condition: two of the four zipline runs shortened so they were not close to people’s homes.

This was all happening as many homeowners complained about the new Hidden Valley project next door to their subdivision.

All three conditions were removed after Hidden Valley’s Tim Boyd said they would not make the business viable. A vote was taken and the commission said no to the zipline course.

Madden asked, is this the end of Hidden Valley? Boyd said, probably yes.

Madden: What will you do? Boyd said, we’ll probably sell it to a developer it would be my guess.

Madden said, no more skiing? Boyd said, eventually no, we will be open for now this was crucial to the viability of the ski area, the fact the city of Wildwood determined it was more important for them to have houses than a ski area.

After Boyd left the commission decided to a hold another vote at their next meeting. With only two conditions remaining, shortened hours and days.

In the next vote, they will allow the zipline runs to be as long as requested because Boyd seemed to indicate they were definite deal killers. The future of Hidden Valley right now seems to be up in the air.