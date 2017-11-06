Hidden Valley expansion meeting in Wildwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _After two unseasonably warm winters, Hidden Valley Ski Area plans to diversify its recreational attractions by adding a zipline tour. The city of Wildwood is requiring a conditional use permit. During the permit period, the city of is soliciting comments from the public about the zipline's potential impact.

A public hearing is being held Monday (Nov. 6) at 6:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Town Hall to give people a chance to show their support or to opposition to the new attraction.

Comments may also by submitted on the city of Wildwood website.

To learn more visit: City of Wildwood.com