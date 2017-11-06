Accidents on Lindbergh, have some residents living in fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Some neighbors in Florissant are fed up with a stretch of Lindbergh after multiple accidents.

In some cases, cars have ended up in front yards and one even hit a house over the weekend.

A stop sign was taken out during a crash this past Saturday. Residents say it is scary to get in and out of their neighborhood.

Arnntta Martin has lived in the Belhmann Farms neighborhood off of Lindbergh since 2006.

Around 11 pm Saturday night Martin was sitting at home when she heard a crash. Police told her a minivan that was stolen had veered off of the road and ran into her porch.

Martin says the driver ran off, but the damage had been done.

Now Martin`s daughter is worried because it seems like the accidents in the area are getting worse.

Robin says during rush hour it is nearly impossible to pull in and out of the subdivision.

The neighborhood has over 100 homes, the mother daughter duo is worried about school buses being rear ended or cars going too fast hitting a jogger.

They are hoping to get a stoplight for the intersection or some type of change to make this stretch of road safer.

The police tell Fox 2 that this stretch of Lindbergh is not very well lit.

Lindbergh is a state highway, so putting a stoplight in would have to be handled on a state level.