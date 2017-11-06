ABB closing St. Louis electrical manufacturing plant; 120 jobs lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Over 100 people will be looking for new jobs in St. Louis after restructuring by an international corporation. The Swiss based owners of the ABB electrical transformer plant will be closing shop in Missouri. The building can be seen from I-70 in St. Louis near Union.

Reuters news service reports that ABB is halting production at their St. Louis factory. They will be investing in sites located in Boston, Ma and Crystal Springs, Ms, and expanding in Varennes Canada. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 120 local jobs will be lost.

A statement from ABB says in part:

"We have a number of job openings across all of our business units. Employees are encouraged to apply for these roles. They will become eligible to receive the ABB severance plan. Counseling as needed for them and their families as well as outplacement services."

The St. Louis factory was the location of a workplace shooting in 2010. A disgruntled worker walked into the plant, opened fire, and killed three people. He wounded five others before shooting himself. The shooter was a 25 year employee of ABB.