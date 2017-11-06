‘A Chance in the World’ at the St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO — "A Chance In The World" is the true story about a boy in foster care who was physically abused and verbally assaulted. The film follows the journey of a young man, desperate for a family, who's not willing to give up in a system that seems stacked against him. The movie is part of the St. Louis International Film Festival.
A Chance in the World
Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:00pm
Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 9:15pm
Tivoli Theatre
St. Louis International Film Festival
Various Venues in the metro area
Through November 12
http://www.cinemastlouis.org