‘A Chance in the World’ at the St. Louis International Film Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO — "A Chance In The World" is the true story about a boy in foster care who was physically abused and verbally assaulted. The film follows the journey of a young man, desperate for a family, who's not willing to give up in a system that seems stacked against him. The movie is part of the St. Louis International Film Festival.

A Chance in the World

Monday, Nov. 6 at 7:00pm

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 9:15pm

Tivoli Theatre

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various Venues in the metro area

Through November 12

http://www.cinemastlouis.org