Violent Saturday leaving 3 people dead

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police have a lot to investigate as there have been multiple homicides and shootings since Saturday morning. Detectives say that at least 9 people have been shot in separate shootings and one person stabbed, leaving 3 people dead.

According to police, this violence brings the number of murders in the City of St. Louis to at least 170 this year.

The violence started Saturday morning around 11 am in the 3500 block of North Newstead. Investigators responded to a report of a 40-year-old man stabbed multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Around 5 pm Saturday afternoon, police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. This shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Church Road in the Baden Neighborhood. The male victim died at the scene.

On Saturday night around 9 pm near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Billups detectives say a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. The victim died at the scene.

Later Saturday night, around 11 pm, homicide detectives were called out for a double shooting in the 14-hundred block of North 19th Street near Ferry. Police say a female was shot in the leg and a male victim was shot in the stomach. Both victims are in their 20's. The man's wounds are considered critical.

After 11 pm Saturday at least 4 more people were shot and wounded in separate shootings.

Police have not released the names of the victims and say the investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information about these homicides please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)