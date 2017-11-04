Warm weather boost attendance at Lantern Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO – Saturday night thousands gather at the Brookdale Farms in Eureka, Mo to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. The crowd gathered together on one of the last summer like days to light lanterns and let them ascend into the sky to remember loved ones.

The Lantern Festival is held every year at this time and features food, music, stage shows, face painting, balloon artists and more for individuals and families.

Right now, people are sitting around their pit fires and having s`mores and eating some food from the vendors.

Before lanterns are released into the air, some children used markers and put special messages and artwork on their lanterns.

People are here from all over some from as far as Arkansas for an up-close view.