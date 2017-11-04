Severe weather possible in St. Louis late Sunday afternoon & evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Severe weather will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the viewing area as a line of strong storms develop ahead of a strong cold front.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and quite humid as the cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees, even with mostly cloudy skies. As the cold front gets closer, southerly winds will ramp up.

By mid to late afternoon, around 3 to 4 pm, storms are expected to develop along the cold front, near St. Louis, as it pushes toward the SE. The exact timing of storm development is still uncertain but looks to be most favorable for the St. Louis viewing area beginning during the mid afternoon hours and lasting through the evening.

The main concerns for the St. Louis region are primarily large hail and damaging winds. There is also a threat for a few isolated tornadoes, especially east and northeast of the metro (in Central Illinois). The isolated tornado threat is highest across Central/Eastern Illinois and Central/Western Indiana during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Storms will weaken gradually a few hours after sunset as the front continues to move to the southeast.