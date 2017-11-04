House explodes early Saturday morning in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON – Emergency crews responded to a house explosion near Airport Road and Margo shortly after 4 am Saturday morning. Two adults and two children were in the home at the time of the explosion and were able to escape uninjured.

Neighbors said they woke up to a huge exploding noise. The residents were startled by the sound of the explosion and reported feeling their homes shake. Firefighters and officials from various agencies responded to the fire after neighbors called 911.

Crews worked several hours to try and get the fire under control. At this point, the home owner said the entire back of the home is destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

The home owner told FOX 2 that they had a propane tank, a gas tank and a generator in the garage where the explosion occurred.