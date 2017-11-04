Benefit held to support family of cheerleader killed in auto accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - Friends and relatives of a Ft. Zumwalt East teenager killed in a car crash last week are rallying to show support for her family. Emily Ochsner was 16. She was a cheerleader and soccer player.

“She was spunky and full of fire,” said Michelle Ochsner, Emily’s mother. “Everybody that knew her loved her.”

A special Boot Camp Challenge was held Saturday at Ft. Zumwalt East to show support for Emily’s family. Emily was involved in Boot Camp Challenge Programs and her aunt is a program director. T-shirts were sold Saturday to help raise money for the family. A GofundMe page has also been established.

Emily’s parents say their daughter was an organ donor and was able to help save lives with the organs she donated.

“She lives on in a little bit of everyone, so that gives us peace and comfort,” said Michelle Ochsner.

“I really do believe with Emily being able to donate her organs to save lives has really been significant in helping them move through this,” said Lori Patterson, Boot Camp Challenge Founder.

Emily was not wearing her seatbelt when she crashed. Friends say she did not like the way the seatbelt rubbed against her neck sometimes. Her parents hope other teens will learn a lesson after seeing what happened to Emily. She was killed not far from her home.

“Learn to use that seatbelt no matter how far, how close you are driving,” said Michelle Ochsner. “It’s very important.”

Her parents are also grateful of the outpouring of support they have received.

“Various friends, family, strangers everybody kind of coming together, selling t-shirts, getting here early helping out, doing raffles I mean it’s, it’s awesome,” said Matt Ochsner, Emily’s Father.

“She’s looking down now saying, wow everybody is coming together for me, and it would make her feel very, very good,” said Michelle Ochsner. “Very special.”

