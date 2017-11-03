× Witnesses report multiple shots fired in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis police are searching for a group of men in a silver vehicle after opening fire Friday afternoon in the Central West End.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Lindell Boulevard and N. Sarah Street around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a silver vehicle drove down Lindell and fired between 25 and 30 rounds while several people stood outside. No one appeared to be struck by gunfire. There were reports of property damage as bullets struck numerous buildings at the scene.

