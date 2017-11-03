‘Starsky & Hutch’ actor to be honored by St. Louis Black Rep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – One of the stars of Starsky & Hutch, a hugely popular television show from the 70s, is in St. Louis this weekend. Antonio Fargas, who played Huggy Bear on the hit police show, touched viewers around the world.

“It's humbling to be able to talk about something that happened 40 something years ago and still representing something special to people,” Fargas said.

Fargas is in town to support the Black Rep's Second Annual Gala.

“St. Louis Black Rep has been a keeper and a foundation of our community like the church and plays an important role in keeping the peace and love flowing through performance,” he said.

Fargas has appeared in three productions at the Black Rep. He’s also been the recipient of the theatre’s lifetime achievement award.

The event—Crossin’ Over in Concert—is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. at 560 Music Center in University City.