See the HBO documentary about ‘A Clean Energy Revolution’ at SLIFF

ST. LOUIS, MO — The new HBO documentary, The Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution debuts on December 11th. But as part of the St. Louis International Film Festival line up, you can see it before everybody else.

The film's producer Jill Tidman embarked on a colorful personal journey to meet the people and companies that are creating jobs, turning profits, and making communities stronger and healthier across the US.

The Happening

Friday, Nov. 3 At 5:30pm

Tivoli Theatre

More information: http://www.cinemastlouis.org