Man resigns bird sanctuary post; new executive director named

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – A man accused of exposing himself outside a Eureka pharmacy resigned as executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary after being suspended by the organization’s board of directors on Friday.

Brian Bissonnette was charged with 20 miscellaneous sex violations. Investigators said Bissonnette exposed himself at a Eureka Walgreens parking lot near a Redbox where people rent and return DVDs.

Police said Bissonnette confessed to the crime after being caught in the act.

Bissonnette has been executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park since 2016.

The World Bird Sanctuary has since appointed Dawn Griffard, director of marketing and development, as the interim director while it conducts a search for a permanent hire.

Meanwhile, Bissonnette’s attorney said they’re in negotiations to have most of the charges dropped. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.