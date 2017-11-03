× Body found in wooded area in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – Festus police spent Friday afternoon searching for clues as they investigate the death of a man found in the middle of the day.

According to a spokesperson for the Festus Police Department, officers were called to the area of Collins Road and Route A around 2 p.m. A man was talking a shortcut through a wooded area there and came across the body of a 38-year-old man.

Soon after, an older man in his 60s arrived at the scene and said his son was missing. That same man was allowed into the blocked off, wooded area with police and came out very upset and distraught.

Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said that wooded area might be a likely spot for the homeless or those using drugs. However, police would continue to investigate the case as a homicide until further notice.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family identification.