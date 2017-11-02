× World Bird Sanctuary executive director accused of exposing himself public

EUREKA, Mo. – The executive director of the World Bird Sanctuary is facing charges of public exposure.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that Brian Bissonnette exposed himself to people in a Walgreen’s parking lot back in March.

Prosecutors allege Bissonnette stood next to a Redbox dispenser outside the store and exposed himself to people renting or returning movies.

Bissonnette was charged with 20 ordinance violations of lewd and immoral conduct.