Student says St. Charles teacher used racial slur toward him during recess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Leon Howard said his son was playing football with other classmates during fourth grade recess at Harvest Ridge Elementary School when a teacher used a slur with his son and other kids.

“I think he's the gym teacher,” Howard said. “He approached my son and said, ‘Give me the ball you effing n-word!’”

Howard said the kids were shocked and immediately looked for help.

“He ran and told principal and the principal made them write a statement about what he said, and I guess they did investigation of their own. I don’t know,” Howard said.

Matt Deichmann, the communications and community relations officer for the Francis Howell School District, said it shouldn't take long to get a resolution.

“We take these types of allegations seriously,” Deichmann said. “So the school and district administers immediately began an investigation and the employee was placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

After the alleged incident happened, Howard was contacted by the Harvest Ridge Elementary principal and told what the students said happened. Howard was very disturbed.

“I think he should be terminated,” Howard said. “I don’t think he should be able to work around kids at all.”

“The district does work to promote an inclusive educational environment that is safe and nurturing and inclusive of all staff and students,” Deichmann said.

Howard said his son didn’t go to school Thursday. He’s considering pulling his son out of Harvest Ridge and trying home schooling or another option.

“My son woke up (Thursday) morning and didn’t want to go to school,” he said. “He was crying.”