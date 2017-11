Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 26th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival kicks off tonight and runs through November 12. River to the Heart is one of nearly 300 films that will be screened at various venues throughout the St. Louis area.

Eddy Harris tells us how he got involved with the documentary.

River to the Heart

Saturday, November 4

1 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org