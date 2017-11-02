× St. Elizabeth’s Hospital readies for move to O’Fallon

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – In just two days, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will call O’Fallon its new home. The old hospital has been in Belleville for more than 140 years. The new $330 million facility opens this Saturday.

With the help of Scott Air Force Base, the hospital will be shuttling 22 of its ambulances to move patients.

The Belleville ER will close on Saturday while the new ER will open at 4 a.m. Saturday. Doctors and staff said while they’re leaving a lot of memories behind, they’re looking forward to a new chapter.

“Some of the fondest memories I have is just kind of my first days here, just getting to know people and being on my own as a physician, and not being a resident anymore, to some of the nightshifts where it’s just you and the staff,” said Dr. Rachelle Leach, Medical Director of St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The hospital said through its mission outreach program, it will be donating some of its used medical equipment and furniture to countries less fortunate.

“The new … St. Elizabeth O’Fallon has the highest in technology, we will be the most technologically advanced hospital in the region,” said Peg Sebastian, president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

St. Elizabeth’s is leaving behind more than 140 years of history at its Belleville location, but come Saturday morning, history will start all over again.