SSM Health Medical Minute: New sports medicine hotline debuts in St. Louis

SSM Health is debuting a new service this fall called SSM Health Sports Medicine. The pediatric program has been in place for about five years, but the program is expanding to adults. The program includes a 24/7 phone line where people can call with an issue and talk to a clinician. They can get them the follow up care they need by identifying if your problem needs immediate attention to book an appointment, or home remedies can be advised.

The phone line is 833-776-7767.

This service is for anyone and everyone from the mom who slips and hurts her knee when playing with her kids to the weekend warrior who injures themselves while training.

