× Six wounded as St. Louis police investigate multiple shootings

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating three shootings across the city late Thursday afternoon that left at least six people wounded.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Union Boulevard near Wells Avenue. The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot while sitting in a car. He was taken to a local hospital and said to be conscious and breathing.

The second shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at Jefferson and Park avenues, police said. Two people were shot. One victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was listed in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the leg and in stable condition at a hospital.

At around 6:45 p.m., police said three people were shot at North Florissant Avenue and Madison Street. One person was a robbery victim; the other two were the robbery suspects. Police believe the robbery victim was shot in the shoulder but fired back at his assailants, striking one suspect in the stomach and the other in the leg.

All three shooting victims were taken to local hospitals.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.