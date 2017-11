Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint overnight near the Gravois Park neighborhood. It happened around midnight on Pennsylvania Avenue at Winnebago Street. Three men showed a gun and robbed the 20-year-old driver.

They got away with money, the pizza and the keys to her minivan. However, they did not take the vehicle.

Police say three suspects are still at-large.