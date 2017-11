Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The professional trained troupe of performers from Cirque du Soleil are in St. Charles at the Family Arena this weekend, combining ice skating and trapeze work in an incredible display of physical and acrobatic skills.

This marks the first time the French Canadian-founded touring group has combined two very different things—ice skating and aerial work—for this new show, entitled “Crystal.”

Tickets are on sale at the box office or Metrotix for the Saturday performances at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.