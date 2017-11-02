Large salaries, family connections questioned at Lewis & Clark Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, Ill. – A husband and wife are reportedly pulling in almost $700,000 a year. The big salaries are being questioned at a small Illinois community college.

Lewis and Clark President Dr. Dale Chapman not only brings in a large salary, but he’s paid such a large sum even after retirement.

State Universities Retirement System records show he took a near $1.8 million retirement payout in 2010, then returned to work two months later. Then in 2015, his salary was featured in an Illinois Senate investigative report.

New board member David Heyen says he feels alone in his fight to fix it.

At a recent board meeting, Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes asked Dr. Chapman, “Tell me what has changed since the Illinois State Senate put you at the top of compensation for community colleges.”

“What has changed? I’m not sure what you mean by what has changed,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the senate investigative report got his compensation numbers wrong, so Fox 2 News pulled them straight from Lewis and Clark’s own tax filings. The college’s 990s list “reportable compensation” to Dr. Chapman totaling more than $1.5 million from 2014 to 2016.

Is that too much for somebody in Chapman’s position?

“Well, you know, what you’re picking up on is I’ve been president for 25 years. So there’s a longevity issue in there,” Chapman said.

Heyen fears what could happen to property taxes if the college doesn’t cut spending.

“I think if the state would regulate the president’s salary at any university, not to exceed what the governor gets, I think you’d still fill those jobs with good people because people like being presidents,” he said. “They like the prestige. I’ve noticed Dr. Chapman really likes his prestige.”

Heyen also points out the school is paying Dr. Chapman's wife $223,000 a year.

“She is supposedly in charge of education there, but they have several people in charge of education. They have department heads,” he said.

Fox Files investigators Chris Hayes asked Dr. Chapman, “What does your wife do to bring in $223,000?”

“That’s a sexist comment you just made,” Chapman said. “I’m surprised you’d make such a sexist comment.”

“Well, Dr. Linda Chapman is the Academic Vice President. She has a doctorate from Harvard, worked in New York State for 12 years, and was chosen by the Board of Trustees here to be the Academic Vice President before I became president.”

Lewis and Clark spokespeople wrote a follow up email, pointing out the Chapmans were hired at the same time in 1988.

“For almost three decades, they have been integral to the college’s growth and success,” the email said.

Heyen wonders about another family connection. Jeff Watson, the son of Board Chairman Bob Watson, makes more than $180,000.

“He makes the computers work the way I understand it, on the campus. So I looked up from the Collective Community College Board, the cost of similar type people. I took the highest salary that was paid and the highest salary I could figure out got near $85,000 for that job.”

Chris Hayes asked Dr. Chapman, “You’re not overpaying him at $188,000 for that job?”

“No, I think he’s – it’s a very market driven environment and he’s incredibly qualified,” Chapman said.

“Did you research what that entails and what the competing salaries would be for that job?”

“Well, you know, yes; we’ve had people from IBM in that position,” Chapman said. “They’ve actually made more than he did.”

Lewis and Clark spokespeople said Jeff Watson was already “Associate Vice President of Network and Systems” when he added new duties of someone who left. They wrote, “No positions were replaced and no additional compensation was awarded to Jeff to assume this leadership position of the IT division, which resulted in a substantial savings...”

Board member Heyen says it’ll take more community involvement to make changes. Right now he says he’s the only one asking questions.

“We have three members on the board that were employed there and retired from the college,” Heyen said. “They don’t ask any questions.”

To compare, the Illinois Senate report polled all Illinois Community Colleges. They ranked Dr. Chapman near the top, with a base pay of $279,661 in 2015.

They found Frontier Community College reported paying their president the lowest – just over $105,000. The median salary the study found was $175,000 – at John A Logan College and Black Hawk College.

You can read the full statement from a Lewis and Clark Community College spokesperson below: