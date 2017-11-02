Family and police hope reward will generate leads in Donnell Drake, Jr. homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - CrimeStoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of Donnell Drake, Jr. in Ferguson in late July.

According to Robyn Drake, her 22-year-old son Donnell loved meeting new people, driving his Monte Carol SS and traveling.

On July 28th at around 10 p.m. Donnell was outside of his apartment with a friend getting ready to leave for the night. Robyn said a car pulled into the apartment complex and that’s when Donnelll and his friend noticed five or six masked men walking through the apartment area and Donnell called the police.

She said based on what she has heard, Donnell moved away from the masked men to tell an elderly neighbor to stay inside. Then walked back towards the men, who he thought were leaving, to get into his car.

Robyn said the masked men circled back toward the car and shot Donnell. The bullet went through his arm and into his chest.

Police don’t know what that masked men were doing at the apartment complex.

“What we have is more questions than answers, we don’t know who the target was specifically we aren’t sure if the victims that were hit were the ones being preyed upon,” said Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and Donnell’s family is praying for some answers.

“I just want anyone who knows anything to please share and information. It’s not just justice for me or my two-year-old grandson, its justice for the community the assailants need to be taken off the streets the same way that it happened to me it could happen to anyone,” said Robyn.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous they do not have a caller ID, voicemail or way to track an IP address.