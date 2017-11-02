Beer and BackStoppers: Pizzeria’s proceeds to benefit BackStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – For some sports fans, beer and a boxing match go hand-in-hand. But for one business, the combination supports an important cause.

A portion of proceeds from beer sold at Dewey’s Pizza will go to Guns ‘N Hoses, the annual Thanksgiving Eve boxing event benefitting BackStoppers.

The Dew Brew, an IPA sold exclusively at Dewey’s Pizza, is brewed at Dogtown-based Modern Brewery. Exactly 50 cents of each pint of the Dew Brew sold will be set aside for Guns ‘N Hoses, Jeff Hopkins of Dewey’s Pizza said.

“It’s a win-win situation. You get a great beer, and it goes to a great cause,” Hopkins said.

This year will be the first that Dewey’s Pizza has come up with a benefit for Guns ‘N Hoses. All five Dewey’s locations are running the promotion until November 5.

Since 1987, Guns ‘N Hoses has raised money to support BackStoppers. The event pits firefighters against police officers in boxing matches.

In 2016, Guns ‘N Hoses raised a record $653,000 to support BackStoppers. Currently, BackStoppers provides assistance to 81 families.

Hopkins said it is important to contribute to the worthy cause.

“Our communities thrive off of restaurants and shops. But they also need the fire department. They also need the police department. They also need EMTs, within the community to make a whole community,” he said.