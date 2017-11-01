Suspects accused of killing elderly couple extradited to Reynolds County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men arrested in Ohio for the murders of an elderly couple in Reynolds County have been returned to Missouri.

Timothy Callahan and David Young were wanted in connection with the execution-style murders of James and Janet Nance and the shooting of a third person.

That third victim survived and was able to give detectives helpful information, including the description of the suspect and their vehicle. Investigators tracked the car to a motel in Bonne Terre, and surveillance video there showed the suspects had switched to a UHaul truck. That moving vehicle was turned in near Cincinnati, Ohio, not far from where Young’s daughter lived. She directed police to the motel were the two men were arrested.

Callahan, 44, and Young, 67, will each face several charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, as well as assault and robbery. The Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department said Young also had an outstanding warrant for allegedly exploiting another elderly couple.

According to investigators, the shootings occurred at the Nances’ home in Ellington, Missouri on October 18. Callahan and Young went to the home to rob the Nance family. When it was over, court documents indicate at least one suspect fired shots into the back of the heads of each of the three people. Only the Nances’ friend survived.