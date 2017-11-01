× Registered sex offender charged with sexually assaulting hair stylists

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 59-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two stylists from a local salon.

According to Det. Tony Stewart, a spokesman for the Troy Police Department, officers responded to a complaint at a salon in the 100 block of Community State Bank Plaza on October 25 about a customer inappropriately touching female employees.

The store manager said she was familiar with the customer in question, identified as Verus Overkamp. The manager said Overkamp had made stylists uncomfortable with unsuitable conversation and by bringing them random gifts.

One of the employees told police she was giving Overkamp a haircut on October 15 and he twice reached from under the styling sheet and grabbed her genital area through her pants. While taking the victim’s statement, another stylist came forward and said Overkamp did the same thing to her back in April, but was too afraid to tell anyone.

Troy police arrested Overkamp on October 31. Overkamp initially denied having any physical contact with the victims, but said he did receive haircuts on those dates. Later on, Overkamp admitted to touching the women on the legs and private parts.

Overkamp was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail on $5,000 cash-only bond.