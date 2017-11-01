Pumpkins become ‘carats’ after Halloween marriage proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland couple celebrated Halloween in a special way this year. Instead of candy, cauldrons and costumes, it was all about carat, cut and clarity as they picked out an engagement ring.

Leah Kingery and Levi Cremer have been together for more than fiour years and kept putting off their engagement. They had a child together about a year ago and work kept the pair very busy. Saying he couldn’t wait any longer, Levi decided to get in the Halloween spirit and propose using pumpkins.

"It just kind of came to me. It was Halloween and I really couldn't wait much longer, so it was either this or sometime during Christmas" Levi told WJW.

It took Levi more than a dozen pumpkins and 4-and-a-half hours to carve out “Will you marry me” along with “Yes”. He arranged for Leah’s sister to take her out to dinner so he could set up the display to surprise her when she got home. He lit the pumpkins and played their song, Take Your Time, by Sam Hunt.

It didn't take any time for Leah to give her answer. Of course, she said yes.

“Everything was lit up, it was perfect. There was music playing, it was absolutely beautiful, it was really nice" says Leah.