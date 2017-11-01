Paralyzed Ballwin police officer’s new home to be dedicated before Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - A Ballwin police officer shot and paralyzed in the line of duty will have a brand new home by Thanksgiving.

The new home for Michael Flamion and his wife will be dedicated on November 21. The residence, located on Holloway Road, is not far from the Ballwin Police Department.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has overseen the construction and many have stepped up so that the house can be donated to the Flamions.

The house is a specially adapted smart home that can be run from an iPad. It includes voice activation systems and there are two lift areas to help Officer Flamion.

"Mike is part of our family. And to be able to see the Gary Sinise Foundation, the community, to step forward, it really is special to us," said John Bergfeld, the Assistant Police Chief for the Ballwin Police Department.

The public is invited to the dedication.

Holloway Road will be completely closed for about a half-mile between Kehrs Mill and Seven Trails around the time of the dedication.

Bergfeld said the closure will start at 8 p.m. the night before the dedication and continue until 4 p.m. on the day of the dedication.

Authorities expect about 1,500 people to be in attendance for the dedication of the home.