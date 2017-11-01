Man killed in Fairview Heights house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - A man was killed in a fire in a trailer home in Fairview Heights early Wednesday morning (Nov. 1). It is the first fatal fire of the year for the Fairview Fire Department, according to Chief Bryan Doyle.

Chief Doyle said the call came in just after 1 a.m. for a house fire with a person trapped inside. Upon arrival, firefighters could see fire coming from the front of the home.

Once they were able to get into the home, firefighters found the deceased 21-year-old in a bedroom in the back of the trailer. The chief said that area of the home suffered heavy fire damage.

According to witnesses, another man in the home escaped the fire and ran to neighboring homes for help.

The chief said the fire does not appear suspicious. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.​