Dads stop erratic driver during trick-or-treating in O’Fallon subdivision

O'FALLON, Mo. - O'Fallon police arrested a 21-year-old for driving erratically Halloween night through a neighborhood full of kids out trick or treating.

The quick thinking of the neighborhood dads led to the suspect's arrest. Concerned for the safety of the trick or treaters, neighbors said they blocked the exit, called the cops, and even physically detained the man.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the Hampton Woods subdivision in the area of East Hampton Drive. O'Fallon police were called to the area on reports of someone driving erratically.

Residents said the driver was speeding, driving through yards, and even hit a dad walking with his kids. His wife said he is back from the emergency room with broken bones to his foot, road rash, and bruising.

Charges are still pending, police said.