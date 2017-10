Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — For the past four years, the Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra has actively redefined both the local music and film cultures of St. Louis. The documentary, about the group, is just one of the hundreds of films featured in this years St. Louis International Film Festival.

St. Louis International Film Festival

The Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra with Blot

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:30pm

Webster U / Moore Auditorium

$15

