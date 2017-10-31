× The best towns in Missouri and Illinois for trick-or-treaters

ST. LOUIS, MO — It’s almost go time for trick or treaters. After weeks of anticipation little ones can finally put on their costumes and get some candy. So, where are the best spots for trick-or-treaters?

The website 24-7 Wall Street is ranking thousands of towns across the United States. Their list is based on an area’s population of kids, housing occupancy rates, Halloween weather as well as Halloween-themed businesses nearby.

The best town in Illinois for trick or treating is Gilberts near Chicago. In Missouri, the best town for trick or treating is Glendale in St. Louis County.