Superhero landscapers bring ‘lawn and order’ to Valley Park on Halloween

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Many of you may see some super heroes out trick or treating tonight. But who says the fun has to be just for the little ones?

These five super friends and co-workers formed an outdoor alliance Tuesday in Valley Park. Three years ago, the lawn and care crew from Lawn STL headed to a costume shop and a Halloween tradition was born.

"It's just Halloween fun dressing up for the kids and go out and mow yards," says Rob Zelth, co-owner of Lawn STL.

"We have to concentrate on where we're going, but I can't say that I'm not looking to see what everyone's reaction is, so it's just a lot of fun for us," says Bill George, Spiderman and co-owner Lawn STL.

With Halloween considered the final big mow of the season for the costumed crusaders, look for them to return in a summer sequel next year.

"It's towards the end of the year for us," says George. "It's been a long season. We work hard and just to try and finish out the year in fun."

"Yeah, we're transitioning into leaves and fall cleanup and snow removal, so this is kind of the end of the season for us," Zelth says.

But fear not, they'll wield their weed whackers and lawn mobiles in the near future.