Stenger being sued by members of St. Louis County Council

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is being sued by four members of the county council.

The suit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court, claims Stenger and two other county officials stalled oversight and blocked County Auditor Mark Tucker from hiring new staff.

Stenger has criticized Tucker since he was hired earlier this year, saying Tucker lacked the accounting experience needed for the job. Last month, he called for the council to fire Tucker because he had a $91,000 personal federal tax lien.

The new lawsuit says the county needs tucker to do his job without disruption.

Stenger has refused to spend any money on auditing staff as long as Tucker remains in charge. The council wants a judge to force Stenger to fill the two open positions in the auditor’s office.