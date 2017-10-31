× Police identify 27-year-old killed in I-64 wrong-way crash

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have identified a second victim of a wrong-way collision that occurred on Interstate 64 over the weekend.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place overnight Sunday at 3:30 a.m. on I-64 at 14th Street.

A 2014 GMC Terrain was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided head-on with a 2017 Chevy Traverse. One of the passengers in the Traverse, identified as 21-year-old Mickeal Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the Traverse was also hospitalized in critical condition, Freeman said.

The driver of the GMC Terrain, identified as 27-year-old Blake Stabler, was taken to a hospital but died late Sunday evening.

Investigators have not said why the driver was heading in the wrong direction.