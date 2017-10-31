× Man set fire to girlfriend’s car, home in Dellwood – Police

DELLWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of setting fire to his girlfriend’s home while she and her daughter were inside the residence.

The arson occurred near Chesley and Nashua drives.

The daughter said she was sleeping and woke to the sounds of her mother and arguing with the suspect. The daughter said she could smell smoke coming from the garage and opened it to see her mom’s car in flames.

Police said the mother’s boyfriend poured gasoline on the car and set it on fire. The fire spread to the home.

The mother and daughter escaped the home with two dogs. Once the fire was extinguished, they went back inside and found their cat hiding in a mattress.

Investigators said a surveillance camera in front of the house caught the incident on tape.

The boyfriend could face first-degree arson charges when he’s arrested, police said.

In the meantime, the American Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging and other immediate needs.