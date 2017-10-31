Check your state’s sex offender registry on Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Halloween is finally here but there are more than just ghosts and goblins you need to worry about. Bi-state officials are reminding you to check the states' Sex Offender Registry before you plan your trick-or-treat routes.

Missouri and Illinois laws prohibit sex offenders from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween. Some law enforcement agencies will have extra officers on duty tonight in order to conduct checks.

To check for sex offenders living in your area visit https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/CJ38/search.jspor http://www.isp.state.il.us/sor/.