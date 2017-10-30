You Paid For It – Headaches over emissions testing mishaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Department of Natural Resources is struggling to get it's emissions testing program back on the road. It's had some big problems with the program since hiring a California company to handle the testing.

Motorists in the St. Louis area must have their vehicles emissions tested to get their license plates. But the tablets supplied by the new company to do the testing haven't been working right. They often shut down in the middle of the tests, causing mechanics to lose business and motorists to lose time.

Investigator Elliott Davis went to Jefferson City and talked to a DNR official for answers.

Kyra Moore said the California company rolled out new technology that had not been used before. She admits there are kinks in the program that haven't been ironed out yet, but insists the company--along with the DNR--is working to fix the bugs. But she admits that's going to take time.

Meanwhile, some motorists are already feeling the effects, including those who have not be able to get their cars emissions tested in time and ended up getting ticketed because their plates had expired.

Around 800,000 are required to get the emissions testing. They have to pay $24 to have that done.

The California company stands to rake in $20 million from the state contract.